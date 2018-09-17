Troops’ 64 aids Boston CC Seconds to victory

Ben Troops struck a half century to guide Boston CC Seconds to a six-wicket home success against Welby Cavaliers.

Saturday’s result leaves the Mayflower Men sixth in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

And although they have finished their fixtures, Grantham Seconds could leapfrog them if they take maximum points from their two outstanding matches.

Welby finished their innings on 136-8, wickets taken by Wills Barker (3-37), Jack Tetther (2-19), Ben Troops (2-19) and Mchael Troops (1-13).

Troops junior then struck an unbeaten 64 as Boston posted 139-4.

Guy Elsam (16 not out), Tetter (16) and Peter Ward (13) added support.

Boston Thirds are a point behind SLBL Division Two leaders Pinchbeck with a game left to play.

The table toppers have an additional contest to play, but the Mayflower men will be hoping to pile on the pressure as they host Uffington this Saturday (1pm).

This weekend they secured a 145-run win at Grantham Thirds.

Boston were dismissed on 201, but skittled Grantham for 56.