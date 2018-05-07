Troops and Qudir claim wickets

SLBL Premier

Stamford Town 112, Boston 2nds 113-6 - Boston won by four wickets.

Boston CC Seconds picked up their first win of the South Lincs and Border League Premier season with a four-wicket success against Stamford Town.

Michael Troops and Rizwan Qudir took three wickets apiece as the away side were dismissed for 112.

Damian Lawson and Jack Tetther also took wickets, while Tetther and Qudir chipped in with run outs.

In response, Ben Troops (26), William Tetther (18), Paul Tetther (16 not out) and Lawson (13) helped the hosts to 113-6.

SLBL Cup

Boston 3rds 151-8, Skegness 2nds 152-3 - Skegness won by seven wickets.

Skegness Seconds proved too strong in the SLBL Cup, beating Boston Thirds by seven wickets.

Rowan Evans hit 42 runs for Boston as they posted 151-8.

Support came from loan players William Naylor (28), Nick Crook (19), Jeremy Smith (13) and Beth Milnes (13).

Ian Morris and Naylor claimed Skegness wickets, but it wasn’t enough for a Boston win.