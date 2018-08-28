Troops delivers with both bat and ball

Boston CC Firsts ended the Bank Holiday weekend with a convincing eight-wicket win at Bourne.

The hosts had 84 runs on the board when their final bastman fell in the 33rd over on Monday.

Ben troops (3-13) and Ishan Jayaratne (3-18) were the pick of the bowlers, while support came courtesy of Paul Deans (2-17) and Tim Bell (2-34).

In response, Boston needed less than 23 overs to reach their winning total of 86-2.

Openers Troops (20) and Sam Holland (24) got runs on the board before Matthew Hood (15 not out) and Jayaratne (6) delivered the vital runs to see the away side over the line.

The Mayflower men sit sixth in the Lincs ECB Premier, having picked up enough points this weekend to guarantee their safety in the county’s top flight.