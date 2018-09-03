Unbeaten 121 for Evans and Troops takes six wickets as Boston Seconds and Thirds claim victories

Boston Seconds recorded a two-wicket victory at Bourne Seconds in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

Bourne were dismissed for 113 with Ben Troops taking six wickets for the loss of 19 runs.

Michael Troops (3-43) gave good support while Dan Fox added a wicket.

Sean Barnet (40 not out) top scored with the bat and Damian Lawson added 14 as 10-man Boston reached a winning 116-7.

On Saturday the Seconds host second-placed Woodhall Seconds (1pm).

Boston Thirds earned a win at Billingborough Seconds in the SLBL Division Two, skipper Rowan Evans scoring 121 runs.

Loanee Chris King struck 108 for Billingborough as the hosts ended their innings on 183-6.

But Boston’s response of 187-5 saw the away side leave with a five-wicket success.

Evans’ unbeaten 121 was backed up by Kevin Manning (16), Cameron McCullum (13) and Shaun Moore (11).

Boston Thirds sit second in the table and travel to Sleaford Thirds this weekend (1pm).

The Sunday side return to action, welcoming Lindum (1.30pm).