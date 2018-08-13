Unbeaten 148 from Jayaratne moves Boston CC up to fifth

Boston CC returned to winning ways at Market Deeping on Saturday thanks to an unbeaten 148 from Ishan Jayaratne.

The contest began with the Mayflower men seventh in the Lincs ECB Premier and their hosts a place above, but by the end of the day Boston were fifth and Deeping dropped to ninth.

The coin came down in favour of Market Deeping’s captain Dave Sargeant and he opted to bowl first and a pitch that looked like it would suit the bowlers early on.

Sam Holland’s opening partner changed again and Will Tetther opened with Tom Poole and Ben Troops both unavailable.

Peacock and Hook had soon dismissed Boston’s two openers and they were in trouble at 13-2.

A Jayaratne-dominated partnership saw Boston pass 50 before Jonny Cheer was adjudged LBW, leaving Boston on 60-3.

Two balls later and Michael Musson was run-out by Perera.

Boston’s captain Tom Baxter joined the impressive Jayaratne at the crease and the pair re-built the innings and saw Boston past the 100 mark.

Baxter was given out caught and bowled after a discussion between the umpires saw them decide that the ball carried to the bowler.

This brought Luke Gilding to the crease and this partnership was heavily dominated by Boston’s overseas player Jayaratne.

A 127-run partnership followed where Gilding added 24 not out.

“It was quite surreal really,” said Baxter. “We were pushing along and thinking about a total of 180-200 and then all of a sudden we had some huge overs that made 200 look easy to reach.

“Luke did a great job. He might have only scored 24 but it was a crucial 24 and his quick running between the wickets saw him keep Ishan on strike at valuable times.”

Jayaratne’s extraordinary innings saw him hit 10 boundaries and nine sixes as he ended on 148 not out from 122 balls.

“We scored 100 runs from our last nine overs which really changed the game,” added Baxter, whose team were the division’s top scorers on Saturday.

This took Jayaratne past 800 runs for the season and put him top of the rankings with the bat.

With a total of 230, Boston would have been very happy but on a small ground would have known that early wickets were still key if they were to win this game.

After the tea interval Boston set about defending their impressive total.

Jayaratne started with a wide, then bowled Smith before dismissing Harrington next ball to leave the Market Deeping batsmen scrambling for their gear at 1-2.

A partnership was built by the Gillets, Connor and Dave, and the pair steadied Deeping’s innings.

The introduction of Tim Bell into the attack saw both dismissed.

Dave Gillet was dismissed after an extraordinary catch from Gilding at first slip and then Bell trapped Connor LBW to leave Deeping 62-4.

Another partnership started and Hook and Morgan looked set before Baxter ran out Hook while they were attempting their third run.

99-5 and Deeping knew they still needed a big partnership to win this game.

Sargeant and Perera were soon dismissed and Deeping were 120-7.

Morgan and Adatia batted sensibly and put on a 60-run partnership but the required run-rate kept creeping up and up.

Jayaratne dismissed Morgan and Anderson before Peacock was dismissed by Bell to see Boston win by 26 runs.

Boston’s man of the match was Jayaratne for his 148 not out and his 5-35.

The Seconds claimed a seven-wicket success when they hosted Billingborough on Saturday in the SLBL Premier Division.

The away side were dismissed for 121 with wickets taken by Ben Troops (4-18), Michael Troops (2-39), Wills Barker (2-12) and Jack Tetther (2-14).

Tetther’s unbeaten 51 and 35 not out from Sisa Tuntulwana aided Boston to a victorious 122-3.

Boston Thirds entertained Pinchbeck in the SLBL Division Two but were beaten by 34 runs.

Pinchbeck were dismissed for 168, wickets taken by Shaun Moore (5-33), Ian Morris (3-30), Liam Bent and Rowan Evans.

Evans (41), Ben Newton (24) and Liam Bent (15) batted well but Boston fell short on 134.

Boston’s Sunday XI saw their Lincoln and District League match at Lindum abandoned due to the rainfall.

Lindum had posted 240-5 while Boston were on 87-6.