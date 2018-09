Boston CC Sunday Firsts secured a four-wicket victory at home to Lindum in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

The away side were dismissed for 124 with Andrew Hewitt taking three wickets for the loss of 35 runs.

Scott Elleray, Matty Hood and Dan Fox took two wickets apiece, with Elleray adding a run out.

Boston reached a winning 127-6 in the 33rd over.

Mahir Yousuff top scored with 31, backed up by Fox (19), Ben Troops (17 not out) and Peter Mitchell (16).