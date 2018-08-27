Victory moves Graves Park CC up to top spot

Graves Park CC moved into top spot in the South Lincs and Border League Division One following Saturday’s three-wicket win at Spalding Seconds.

The Park men, last season’s Division Two champions, are continuing thgeir rapid rise.

Hosts Spalding were dismissed for 87, wickets taken by Jack Ashton (3-14), Liam Maskell (2-20) and Martin Hodgson (2-24), while two run-outs accounted for the 10-man Spalding side.

Park reached 88-7 thanks to good knocks from Hodgson (19), Ashton (16), Mitch Griffiths (11) and Braydon Wyeth (10 not out).

Graves Park lead Belton Park by seven points with three matches remaining.