Vipond wins Ted Eaglen Trophy at Boston Golf Club
Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ section held their final competition of the year, with Barbara Vipond winning The Ted Eaglen Trophy.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 11:00 am
She recorded 25 points over 14 holes due to very wet conditions on the course.
The runner-up was Pam Hyde with 24 points as 15 ladies took part in the competition.
New lady captain Ruth Simpson is pictured presenting the trophy to Barbara.
The roll-ups now begin every Wednesday with 10-hole fun competitions.