Weather puts an end to Boston CC matches

Lincs ECB Premier

Boston hosted Scunthorpe Town in the away side’s first Lincolnshire ECB Premier League campaign.

Scunthorpe were unbeaten with one win and two abandonments.

Without captain Tom Baxter, Boston lost the toss and Jon Cheer’s side were asked to bat first.

An opening partnership of 40 got Boston off to a good start before Ricky Lovelace edged behind off the bowling of Ben Brumby.

Tom Poole fell to Karanjt Bansal with the score was on 87 when he had managed 26.

This brought together Boston’s in-form pairing of Cheer and Ishan Jayaratne to the crease.

The pair batted sensibly and added 97 for their partnership before Cheer was dismissed after passing 50 for the fourth time this year.

Cheer made 77 off 96 balls.

Boston were in a very promising position at 184-3 with hope of securing a very high score at The Mayflower Ground.

However, a batting collapse and some good bowling from Scunthorpe saw Boston all out for 201, losing their last eight wickets for 17 runs.

The rain came during the tea interval and the teams were unable to get back onto the field, leaving them with nine points from the match.

The weather also played its part in the Seconds’ match on Saturday.

At Long Sutton in the SLBL Premier, Boston Seconds scored 158 runs before being dismissed.

Matthew Hood (31), Kevin Manning (23), Michael Troops (20) and Damian Lawson (16) scored well, but the second innings failed to get underway.