Wyberton on top

Hill and Clark Property Professionals Boston Winter Dominoes League
Results:
Arbor Club Premier Division: SPC Cosmos 3 SPC Outlaws 6, Arbor Club 5 Golden Lion A 4, Railway 3 Flying Club A 6, Wyberton SC B 6 New Inn A 3, Black Bull 7 SPC Colts 2, Flying Club B 3 Hammer & Pincers 6.
Chris Cook Print Division One: Golden Lion B 6 Robin Hood A 3, Fairfield Lounge A 3 Pilgrim Lounge 6, Bull & Dog 7 Kings Head Freiston A 2, Robin Hood B 4 Eagle 5, New Inn B 7 Fairfield Lounge B 2.
Teams with postponed matches to re-arrange are reminded that these need to be completed and results handed in within four weeks (as per league rules) of the original call-off date.
