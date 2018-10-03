Adaptation of Bard classic at Boston theatre

A fast paced production featuring ‘folky, foot-stomping music and buffoonery’ is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

The Pantaloons present their adaptation of the William Shakespeare classic As You Like It tomorrow (Thursday, October 4) and Friday, October 5, at 7.30pm.

With a cast of just four actors/musicians playing all the roles, audiences can expect plenty of quick changes as the production unfolds.

The Pantaloons started out 10 years ago, and have quickly become one of the country’s most prolific touring theatre companies.

A spokesman from The Pantaloons said: “This fast-paced production, brimming with comic energy, is sure to put a smile on even the glummest face; with audience interaction, contemporary references, slapstick and original live music all nestled comfortably within Shakespeare’s beautiful verse.”

This is not the first time The Pantaloons have adapted a Shakespeare play, and actor Mark Hayward says he hopes the production will be a fun way to teach young people about The Bard himself.

Mark said: “Our style is accessible for everyone - from children who enjoy the interactive moments and slapstick to teenagers who discover a fun new way to approach their Shakespeare studies; from people who have never seen a Shakespeare production before to die-hard Bard fans who get all the inter-textual jokes.”

Tickets, priced at £14, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.