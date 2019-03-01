Adaptation of The Odyssey at Boston theatre

An hilarious new verse adaptation of The Odyssey is coming to Boston next week - and tickets are still available.

The Pantaloons will be at the Spain Lane venue, in Boston on Friday, March 8, at 7.30pm.

With a cast of just four talented actor-musicians playing an epic number of roles, audiences can expect plenty of quick-changes and (sometimes literally) larger-than-life characters.

Tickets, priced at £14, are available online from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.