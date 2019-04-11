Alice in Wonderland on stage in Boston

Join Alice down the rabbit hole in a show coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions present Alice In Wonderland on Tuesday, April 16.

There are two performances - at 2pm and 5.30pm.

Audiences are invited to join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland in this exciting new adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s family classic.

A show spokesman said: “Come and join the tea party and meet the Mad Hatter, The White Rabbit, Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts plus many more exciting, colourful characters in this exciting and playful take on the tale which features a professional cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and lots of humour that will entertain and delight the whole family!

“Audience members will also get to the chance to meet some of the characters after the performance! Don’t be late for this very important date!”

Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions have a proven track record for producing similar style, audience-pleasing theatrical productions of the highest standard.

Scott Ritchie said: “We are delighted to be presenting this exciting production full of colour to Blackfriars Theatre.”

Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott (KD Theatre Productions) added: “We pride ourselves on creating work that is of the highest quality.”

Tickets are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or 01205 363108.