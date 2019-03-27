All aboard the music train to Wainfleet

The music train is pulling out of the station for the first time this year - and you are all invited.

The journey from Boston to Wainfleet will take place tomorrow (Thursday, March 28).

Identity Crisis will entertain crowds, and train goers can enjoy a pint of Batemans beer for £3, or other refreshments.

A spokesman said: “Join Mark Hickman and Tango Ellerby as they perform songs along the Poacher Line for a night of fun on our unique music train.”

Departures are from Sleaford (6.55pm); Heckington (7.02pm); Boston (7.21pm) before arriving in Wainfleet for a stop at Bateman’s Brewery. The return journey is at 9.08pm.

Poacher Line is a community rail project supported by the Department for Transport.

Visit www.poacherline.org.uk to find out more.