All-singing, all-dancing show coming to Boston

An all singing, all dancing production which focuses on love and friendship is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Shows are on Thursday, March 14, Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16 at 7.30pm.

RENT tells the story of a group of young people who are trying to discover who they are, what it is they stand for, and who they can trust.

A spokesman from Blackfriars Theatre Academy said: “They are individuals who support each other’s differences, while relishing in their common ground.

“Mostly, however, they just want to become successful members of society by doing something they believe in.

“You may not know the story, or the show... but if you don’t, come anyway. It’s going to be awesome.

“With so much doubt, insincerity and time spent looking at devices.. come and watch some REAL young people, singing dancing and telling a story about love, friendship, and actually really living.

• The book, music and lyrics have been written by Jonathan Larson.

Tickets, priced at £11 for adults, £10 for concessions and £38 for a family, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk