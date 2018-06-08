American musician is next guest at Boston Folk Club

An American bluesman is making a welcome return to Boston next week.

Kent DuChaine will play at The Eagle on Monday, June 11, as part of Boston Folk Club.

DuChaine and his 1934 National Steel guitar Leadbessie have been paying their dues to blues across the USA, Europe and the UK for more than 30 years.

DuChaine and Leadbessie have built somewhat of a ‘cult following’ around Lincolnshire.

Boston Folk Club said: “It is a night no blues lover should miss.”

Music starts at 8.15pm. Entry is priced at £6.