An evening of enchantment at Boston theatre

Audiences are invited on a magical, enchanting adventure in a show by a Boston-based performance academy coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre.

The Josie Clarke Academy of Dance and Acrobatics (JCADA) present A Quest To Dream Valley at the Spain Lane venue.

Dancers from left to right are Emily Skinner (Fairy of Florendale), Arina Kudriavceva (Princess Nancy) and Eleanor Durrant (Princess Violet). EMN-180407-103027001

Shows are on Friday, July 6, at 7pm, Saturday, July 7, at 1pm and 7pm, and Sunday, July 8, at 1pm.

A Quest To Dream Valley will feature 150 local dancers - ranging from the age of two to adulthood.

It follows two sisters who embark on a magical, enchanted journey.

Will they find the beautiful Empress of Wishes and receive the help they need?

Josie Clarke, principal at the academy, said: “Choreography commenced early March so the students have had just four months to learn and perfect their routines ready for the stage, on just one lesson per week.

“All dancers have worked incredibly hard and I’m super excited for them to be able to showcase their talents.”

Profits raised will be donated to the Algarkirk branch of Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

A spokesman said: “Every penny really counts in dog rescue - it will go towards food and toys for the dogs as well as making sure we have electricity and water every day.

“It means so much to see people supporting us and the work we do every day to ensure every rescue finds its perfect match.”

Tickets, priced at £9, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the box office on 01205 363108.