Animal adventure coming to the stage

Join Toad, Mole, Ratty and Badger as a brand new adaptation of popular children’s tale, The Wind in the Willows, is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

The show comes to the Spain Lane venue next Saturday, April 14.

Audiences can expect a playful take on the classic tale, featuring a cast of energetic performers, catchy new songs and humour to entertain the whole family.

Mr Toad will be played by Paul Cleveland, Mole will be played by Rosie Coles, Ratty will be played by Ross Townsend Green, and Badger will be played by Oliver Scott.

New comer Oliver Tattersfield will complete the cast of Chief Weasel.

The show has been created by Scott Ritchie Productions and KD Theatre Productions.

Scott Ritchie said: “We are delighted to be presenting this exciting production at the beautiful Blackfriars Theatre. We are keen to bring our show to the wonderful people of Boston.”

Daniel Bell and Katherine Hickmott, from KD Theatre Productions, added: “The Wind in the Willows has an everlasting appeal and is highly visual. We pride ourselves on creating work that is of the highest quality.”

Performances next Saturday, April 14, will be held at 3pm and 6pm.

The show is expected to last for two hours, including an interval.

Tickets, priced at £15 for adults and £13 for concessions, are available from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk

You can also call the box office to book on 01205 363108