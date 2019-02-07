Artist explores animals’ plight in Boston exhibition

An exhibition inspired by animals on their way to be slaughtered is coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

David S. Brown’s exhibition will be on display at the Spain Lane venue until Saturday, March 2.

One of the pieces created by David S Brown. EMN-190402-195807001

Mr Brown is a local artist who studied Graphic Fine Art at the University of East London.

He said: “In this exhibition I’m exploring the feeling of staring back into the eyes of another sentient being, recognising them as an individual, and acknowledging their pain and existence.

“I’ve chosen to share the stories of individuals on their way to slaughter for this.

“Due to the subject matter explored in this exhibition, I’ve chosen to sign all the pieces in the form of a livestock ID number instead of my own name, so as not to detract focus from the individuals.”

One of the pieces created by David S Brown. EMN-190402-195737001

A quarter of all profits from sales go to either Lincoln Animal Rights or Hillside Animal Sanctuary, depending on the buyer’s choice.