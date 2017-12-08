Arts Coritani to display late artist’s work

There is still time to see an exhibition in a Swinsehead arts gallery which honours the work of the late Andrzej Kuhn.

Arts Coritani, in Granary House, High Street, ceased to stage regular exhibitions in favour of a permanent showing of work by resident artists.

A spokesman said: “One of our resident painters, Andrzej Kuhn, 1929-2014, was internationally known yet continued to show locally for the benefit of his friends and local collectors and his input has been greatly missed as has that of his late wife and sculptress, Diana.”

Andrzej Kuhn’s family has created a significant memorial to him at his Freiston Shore home and studio.

The many pieces of work are part of the memorial and therefore not for sale.

From time to time, Andrzej’s work does become available for purchase, as private collectors wish to pass on their possessions.

Arts Coritani has been asked to host the exhibition of 12 paintings until Saturday, December 16.

Visitors can view the exhibiton from Wednesday to Saturday, between 10am and 4pm.

A preview and sale event was held on Saturday, but art lovers are still welcome to admire the many pieces of work.

There may also be an opportunity to purchase or reserve any pieces left unsold following the preview.

To find out more, visit www.artscoritani.com, or call 01205 820014.