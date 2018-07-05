A star of stage and screen! West End performer Courtney Bowman is coming home as Everybody’s Talking About Jamie set to be beamed into cinemas across the UK... including Boston

West End star Courtney Bowman is preparing for a special homecoming this evening as her show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will be screened live to cinemas across the UK and beyond... including her home town of Boston.

The 23-year-old stars as Fatimah in the show, currently running at Shaftesbury Avenue’s Apollo Theatre.

But tonight audiences across the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and Malta will be able to watch her and her co-stars in action at more than 500 cinemas.

And it will even be a case of going from the West End to West Street as the former Boston High School pupil’s friends and family will be able to join the public in watching the show at the town’s Savoy Cinema.

“I’m really excited about it,” admitted Courtney ahead of tonight’s performance.

“It will be our usual show at the Apollo, the only difference will be the cameras.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

“But it’s a great opportunity for more people to see the show.”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is based on real-life and tells the story of a wannabe teenage drag queen who fights back against peer pressure and bullying by attending his school prom in a dress.

Courtney first got the taste for performing as a youngster in Lincolnshire with the Allen School of Dance, Dance Krazy, WFT Youth Theatre, the Boston Youth Pop Choir and Boston Youth Jazz Orchestra.

The show begins at 7.20pm.