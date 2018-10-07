Armchair yoga, tai chi, and more for Libraries Week at Boston Library

Boston Library will be marking Libraries Week next week with a series of special events from Monday.

This year, the national campaign has a focus on wellbeing.

Events planned for Boston library on this theme are:

* Monday, 10am-3pm. A visit by staff from Wellbeing Lincs, bringing a chance to find out how they can help you can achieve a confident, fulfilled, and independent life.

* Tuesday, 10am-12pm. A health check drop-in session with Co-op Pharmacy.

* Wednesday, 10am-12pm. A chance to learn about the library’s succesful Shared Readers reading group, which meets fortnightly on Mondays.

* Thursday, 10am-12pm. Thursday Crafters, the library’s friendly craft club.

* Thursday, 12-2pm. Armchair yoga, meditation and mindfulness.

* Friday, 9.30am-10.30am. Tai chi demonstration.

* Saturday, from 11.30am. A visit from Blackfriars Choir.

Alison Wade, library manager at Boston Library for GLL, said: “We have a brilliant programme of activities during Libraries Week that we hope will bring the community together and find out more about all the ways we can help with your wellbeing.

“Everyone is welcome and the library is free to join. I’m delighted that we have so much going

on.”

To find out more visit the library in County Hall, off the Market Place, and ask a member of staff or email library@gll.org