Blessings given to ploughs at annual service

Ploughs have been blessed and the start of the agricultural year has been celebrated at services held in local churches recently.

The Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush attended Plough Sunday Services in Bicker and Wrangle churches in January.

Plough Sunday Service at Wrangle church with Bishop of Lincoln. L-R Geoff Barnett, Bryan Bowles and Charles Foster - tractor owners, Rev'd Fiona Cotton-Betteridge. EMN-180131-165528001

The Mayor’s Officer also took the part of Mace Bearer at the events.

Coun Rush said: “The Plough Sunday Services in both Bicker and Wrangle were most wonderful occasions.

“The high regard in which the Mayor is held was evidenced by the compliments and congratulations expressed by so many of the congregation following my reading, and in what were very full Churches of St Swithin’s, Bicker, and St.Mary’s and St.Nicholas’ Wrangle.

“It was indeed a privilege and a pleasure, for us to have been invited, as the Borough Council’s first citizen and Mayor.”

He said he was told at Wrangle that Bicker were the first to have a Plough Sunday and the church took the inspiration from them.