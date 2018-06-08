Boston College lecturer aims to be top snapper in TV arts competition

A lecturer at Boston College has been appearing on TVs far and wide as part of an international photography competition.

Danyelle Rolla, of Boston, has been vying for the title of Europe’s best photographer – and prize money of €100,000 – as one of 10 contestants chosen for the latest series of Masters of Photography on Sky Arts TV.

Each week, the hopefuls attempt to impress a jury of internationally renowned photographers and industry experts and secure their place in the next round.

Danyelle, who successfully made it through the second round Tuesday, won her place with a portfolio that focuses on the contemporary working class of Britain.

A former Royal Air Force photographer, Danyelle has served in various areas of conflict including Northern Ireland and Iraq and is now a photography lecturer at the college.

She said: “Being selected for the show is amazing. I could not believe that such prolific people in the industry selected my portfolio as one of the top 10 in Europe.”

So far, Danyelle has had to work with a ballet dancer to capture the spirit of Naples, and faced a woof time trying to capture the relationship of a dog owner with her two Great Danes and two Newfoundlands.

Next Tuesday, she and her fellow photographers head to the Terentino region of northern Italy to capture the challenging whiteness of the mountains.

l Anyone interested in studying photography at Boston College is invited to attend and open event on Saturday, June 23, from 12-2pm.