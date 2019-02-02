Celebrate Harry Potter at Boston Library

Harry Potter lovers are invited to a special event dedicated to J. K. Rowling’s boy wizard at Boston Library next week.

Staff will hold its latest annual celebration of the ‘boy who lived’ on Thursday, February 7, this time with a theme of Hogwarts School of Wizards and Witches.

Visitors will enter through platform 9¾ and follow a special Marauder’s Map around the library to take part in a range of exciting activities including:

* Table quidditch

* Hogwarts treasure hunt

* Wand-making

* Make a Monster Book of Monsters

* Design your own Hogwarts pebble

* Make a Golden Snitch

* Make a dragon

* Pin the scar on Harry Potter

* Design a sock for Dobby

* Dare to meet the Dementor magical coding

There will also be a chance to take a ‘Have You Seen This Wizard?’ selfie.

Alison Wade, library team leader, said: “Happy Potter Night is always a magical occasion at Boston Library and this year is no different. We’re especially excited to be welcoming a few Hogwarts characters, and Professor Umbridge will be around to make sure you are enjoying yourself!”

The event runs from 3.45pm to 4.45pm and is open to children and adults of all ages.

There is no need to book, just turn up and join in the fun.

Visitors are invited to wear fancy dress.

For more information, pop in and ask library staff or call 01522 782010.