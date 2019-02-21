Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location TV show looking for property hunters in Lincolnshire for next series

Channel 4 property programme Location, Location, Location is setting its sights on Lincolnshire for its next series.

Producers are planning to feature the county in the upcoming, 23rd series of the show, having not visited Lincolnshire since the programme was re-vamped several years ago.

Filming for the new series will take place in the spring and summer and, once again, will see property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer helping people find their dream home.

Local property hunters are invited to apply to be on the show.

A spokesman said: “Are you or somebody you know a chain free buyer struggling to find that perfect property? If so, we’d love to hear from you!

“Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home? Do you have to move or relocate for work? Does the property market make you nervous?

“Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help.

“Apply today and you could have a dedicated team and the two best known property experts in the country at your service.”

The online application form can be found via the following link: https://www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location.