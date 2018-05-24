Design a fairy door for future hunts

A competition is being run to design a fairy door to be displayed in Central Park.

The winning designs will be used for future fairy door hunts.

Calders & Grandidge has provided 20 doors free of charge for the fairy door hunt to take place in Boston.

Fairy door designs will be judged in age categories of three to five years, four to six years, seven to eight years, nine to 10 years, 11 to 13 years, 14 to 16 years, 16 to 18 years and 18+.

There is no theme to the competition. The door is 26cm high and 15cm wide

Designs with your name, age and a contact number should be submitted to events@boston.gov.uk or can be dropped into the council offices on West Street, Boston.

The winners will receive a free entry into the first hunt on Wednesday, August 22 in Central Pa

The closing date is Friday, June 1, 2018.

To book in to the fairy door hunt visit www.visitbostonuk.com for further information.