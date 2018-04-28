Diamond year of twinning is honoured

A partnership between Boston and its French twinned town is marking it’s diamond anniversary this year.

Dignitaries visited Laval recently to a attend a civic reception at its town hall and renew the twinning agreement, which was first signed 60 years ago.

Laval.

They included the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush who thanked his counterpart in Laval, Mayor François Zochetto, and said: “This was an adventure for my Mayoress and I; it was a wonderful visit, which I described as a very large bag of goodies, all containing highly-delicious surprises, enjoyed by both myself and my Mayoress, who had an almost permanent smile as we were invited to sample the delights of what was the most beautiful of municipalities.

“Our hosts were at our sides for the duration of our visit, attentive and dedicated. I could not help but be impressed by the depth of knowledge, and observational assistance provided to us, beautifully delivered and always informative.

“We understood that we were ambassadors for Boston borough, and the importance of this partnership should never be overlooked, because the people of Laval truly treasure the specialness of our relationship. Although it may be difficult to appreciate, especially from a distance, Bostonians have long been regarded as ‘family’.

“By the time the visit came to a close, I think we both agreed that we have a duty to maintain this twinning.”

The Laval twinning often sees exchanges between schools, including sports competitions such as archery.

Pupils from Robert Buron Academy in Laval recently saw the Mayor during their stay at Boston College. The visit formed part of the French version of the BTec.

The original twinning agreement was signed in June, 1958, by the then Mayor, Cllr Cyril Valentine and the Mayor of Laval, Monsieur Le Basser.

For more, call Ian Clayton, Chairman of the Boston International Committee on 01205 363976 and 07812 682123 or email Ian at glenhurst@btinternet.com

Ian Clayton, Chairman of the Boston International Committee, has made around 25 visits to Laval and has helped celebrate the 40th and 50th anniversaries.

He said: “It is always a joy to go to Laval. It is a wonderful town, nay, city; beautiful, charming, historic and modern, in the same breath and very progressive.

“It is a joy to immerse myself in the culture and to take up again with my dear friends.

“Such is our attachment that we consider them our French family.

“It is a friendship which has endured for over 50 years.

“Twinning is the way to discover a country and its people. You are not a tourist – you are part of that family for a week. With this comes respect and, above all, friendship – friendship which only grows stronger with time, and which transcends anything political.”

Longstanding member David Lovelace, chairman of Boston Judo Club was given a medal of Honour for his long-time commitment to the twinning.

His first stay in Laval dates back to 1961.

For more information visit www.boston-laval-twinning.org