Fashion flair on show at Friskney

A popular fashion show organised by Friskney WI was attended by over 100 women - and three men.

Complete Clothing Company from Pontefract presented a selection of this season’s fashion in a catwalk show, all modelled by local women and children. Friskney WI president Margaret Parker said: “It was a very enjoyable and successful afternoon, with lots of happy shoppers. It is an event we may repeat in the future.”

The entry ticket gave one lucky person a £20 voucher to spend while others won a raffle prize of a family ticket to Lincolnshire Wildlife Park and a voucher for tea at Oaken tea rooms in Friskney.