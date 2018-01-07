Festive cheer spread by minipolice festive cards

Christmas card designs by pupils from two Boston schools were sent out by police chiefs in the county this festive season.

The Boston Minipolice, based at Carlton Road and Staniland Academy, were challenged by Assistant Chief Constable Shaun West to design Christmas cards to be sent out on behalf of the Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and the force’s Chief Officers.

Of all the entrants, Julia and Alicia were chosen as the winners.

Mr West said: “I was privileged to sit and judge them with Marc Jones and his team. There were two worthy winners amongst fantastic entries.

“Thank you to all.”

The two were also able to meet Mr West, at an event at Lincoln Cathedral just before Christmas.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Naylor said he was ‘delighted to have signed a pile of the cards’ and thanked the youngsters for their efforts.