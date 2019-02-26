Find out what project in the Boston area has been awarded half a million pounds

A cash injection of £500,000 has been announced for a seven-year-old project in Boston and South Holland.

Arts Council England have announced the extension of six Creative People and Places schemes, including the Transported programme in Boston and South Holland.

Photos from one of Transported's 'Illuminate' light show parades held in Boston last Christmas. Photos by Elelctric Egg.

Now in its seventh year, the Transported programme is a community-focused project creating more opportunities for people to take part in local events, festivals, business partnerships and performances and to support the development of creative skills.

A spokesman said: “It also aims to break down the barriers preventing people from taking part in arts and culture, especially in rural communities, by finding creative ways to take the arts to places where people come together such as markets, food factory canteens, the school gate or village greens.”

The programme is overseen by the Centre of Culture and Creativity at the University of Lincoln- and the £500,000 of funding across the next three years will ‘allow the project to continue to find ways and new artistic experiences to get more people involved and enjoying the arts’.

Transported is one of the first initiatives to be supported by the Centre of Culture and Creativity since it was established with the aim of bridging the knowledge of the university with the local community to support the development of the exciting and dynamic projects that secure the longer term future of arts in the area.

Rhubard Theatre performing in Boston Market Place as part of the Transported Arts project. Photo: Electric Egg.

Nick Jones, Transported programme director, said: “Transported has been building artistic ambition and partnerships over the last five and half years and this support by Arts Council will allow us to work with many more residents and groups in the area as well as support larger and more aspirational projects.

“Transported is keen to create new art works with local residents and to give voice to the story of the place and what makes it special and unique.”

Professor Matthew Cragoe, pro vice chancellor/head of College of Arts at the University of Lincoln, said: “The University of Lincoln is excited at the prospect of supporting the ongoing development of the Transported programme for Boston and South Holland.

“The Creative People and Places programme reflects the University’s role for the whole of the county.

“We are excited to bring our knowledge, expertise and capacity to assist with an exciting programme that reaches into the communities of market towns as well as the diverse workforce of the businesses in the area, creating truly stunning new artistic experiences and reflecting our civic role for Lincolnshire and the region.”

Peter Knott, area director for Arts Council England, said: “Arts and culture make the places we live vibrant, exciting and inspiring, benefitting our wellbeing and helping local economies.

“This latest investment will see the Transported team build on the work they’ve been doing to ensure people in Boston and South Holland can get involved with arts and culture in the heart of their community, forging strong, lasting business links, and making people proud of where they live.”

Transported will continue to partner with Freshlinc – a national haulage company based just outside Spalding – to create a new contemporary Opera as well as develop ambitious projects with local authority partners Boston Borough and South Holland District Councils.

Ashley Holland, commercial manager for Freshlinc, said: “We previously became involved with Transported during a project to create locally themed artwork that celebrates the area for twenty lorries in our fleet.

“Our lorries travel across the UK and Europe so it was great to provide a canvas that showcases Lincolnshire and the Fenlands to a wider audience while celebrating our local industries.”