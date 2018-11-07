Firework display goes with a bang

The fireworks display at Boston Town Football Club went with a bang on Monday night.

The display was a big success with a good turnout, with families enjoying the bonfire and the array of fireworks on show.

Boston Town Football Club firework display. EMN-180611-093834005

The annual Bonfire Night event was held at the DWB Stadium on Monday night - and was one of the few actually being held on Bonfire Night itself.

Organisers were pleased with the turnout and families who attended had a great time.

Club secretary Eddie Graves said the turn-out exceeded their expectations.

“We decided we would do it on the Monday night so it would actually be on Bonfire Night and we had a massive turn out,” he said. “I’d like to thank everyone who helped, particularly the young lads doing the car park and all the directors for their efforts.”

Boston Town Football Club firework display. EMN-180611-093938005

Other displays over the weekend included Boston United’s and Boston Rugby Club.

The Boston United event took place on Friday night at the Jakeman’s Stadium.

And Boston Rugby Club held its display on Saturday night. The event at the Princess Royal Sports Arena featured a host of fun events for all the family, as well as a spectacular display. Other attractions included fairground rides, live music, and a charity firewalk.