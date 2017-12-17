Glittering displays are treemendous

Two annual Christmas Tree Festivals were held in local villages at the weekend.

One event at Kirton Parish Church saw 40 decorated trees, card, gift and craft stalls, a tombola, a grand Christmas raffle, and, for children, a chocolate lucky dip.

Kirton Christmas Tree Festival EMN-171112-112526001

There was also a ‘wish tree’ where people could make Christmas wishes.

The Christmas Tree Festival signalled the coming of Christmas for Father Paul who said prior to the event: “Whilst once a pagan symbol, the evergreen tree is also a reminder of God’s steadfastness.

“It is a constant reminder of His ever generous love shown in Jesus Christ.”

St James’ Church, in Freiston, also held its festival at the weekend.

Freiston Christmas Tree Festival EMN-171112-112241001

It featured 30 real Christmas tress decorated to this year’s theme of Once Upon A Time.

All the trees were decorated by local people and community groups to depict a story.

There were also around 20 craft and gift stalls, selling items varying from holly wreaths to jewellery and entertainment from local schools, musicians, cheerleaders, choirs.

Children were also able to visit Santa in his grotto and receive a gift.

Kirton Christmas Tree Festival EMN-171112-112610001

Photographer Nick Johnson went along.

Freiston Christmas Tree Festival EMN-171112-112146001

Freiston Christmas Tree Festival EMN-171112-112219001

Freiston Christmas Tree Festival EMN-171112-112019001