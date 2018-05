Hundreds of youngsters paraded through the town on Sunday, April 20, as Scouts, Guides, Brownies, Beavers and other groups joined in the annual St George’s Day parade.

The youngsters began in Central Park, Boston, where they were inspected by the Mayor of Boston Coun Brian Rush.

St George's Day Parade. Photo: Dave McGarry, Boston District Scouts Media

The youngsters then paraded to St Botolph Church for the annual service honouring the patron saint.

Following the service the groups then made the return trip through Strait Bargate to the park.

St George's Day Parade. Photo: Dave McGarry, Boston District Scouts Media