IN PICTURES: Celebration of historic Hanseatic links as more than 20 new flags parade through town

A celebration of Boston’s centuries-old Hanseatic connections on Saturday saw a parade of more than 60 people with 20 flags and banners.

The International Hanseatic Day saw the culmination of the Boston Unfurled project which has seen local residents learn a number of new skills including threadwork and 3D printing under the guidance of artists Ruth Piggott and Kathleen Smith.

Photo: John Aron

The event, which ran from 10am to 1pm, also saw entertainment and combat demonstrations from the Knights of Skirbeck medieval re-enactment group at their tent by the Ingram Memorial.

Music was provided by the Lincoln Waites and The Peasants Revolt and there was a demonstration of spinning in the Stump.

The procession left the Five Lamps in the Market Place at 11.45am and proceeded to the Stump where flowers were laid on the stone of a Hanse merchant.

A Hanseatic market stall at the Five Lamps.

Photo: John Aron

Alison Fairma, chairman of Boston Hanse, said the parade was ‘very well attended’.

She said: “We had lots and lots of people who joined the parade, including all the makers of the flags, which have now gone on display in the Stump.

“The knights put on a wonderful show.

“It was very well received by everybody, including 50 people from the Grantham Civic Society who were visiting the town.”

Photo: John Aron

The flags include one which displays between 30-40 fish which are made of golden thread.

The event is supported by Transported Arts, Boston Big Local, Community Chest and Arts Council England, which gave the group funding of £14,000.

Boston has been a Hanseatic League member for more than 700 years

Boston was a main player in the 13th Century when the port was thriving and it had main trading partners across the North Sea and was an important member of the Hanseatic League.

Photo: John Aron

Boston became part of the New Hanse on June 7, 2015, joining Kings Lynn and Hull and later Ipswich in 2017

The New Hanse is an organisation of more than 197 towns and cities seeking better economic, social and cultural ties in the spirit of the original Hanseatic league which brought great prosperity to Boston in the 12th and 13th centuries.

The next event will see members of the group including four new young members heading to Rostock in Germany to live on tall ships for three days from June 21.

A talk on July 28, will discuss how a crusader from Boston was found in a car park in Northumberland.

For more visit www.bostonhanse.co.uk/