IN PICTURES: Communities come together for festive event

A Christmas event organised by the town’s Lithuanian community, which saw more than 500 people attend, raised more than £660 for a local school and featured on international news.

The Boston Lithuanian Community’s Christmas Event at the Gliderdrome was the fifth annual event which aims to bring communities and friends together in the spirit of Christmas.

Boston Lithuanian Community's Christmas Event at Gliderdrome 2017 Photos by Deividas Buivydas EMN-171228-142318001

The day’s activities included performances from professional actors and entertainers as well as children from the Boston Lithuanian supplementary school, the Danguole’s Do Re Mi music group and Mantas’ Street Dance Club .

There were visits from Santa Claus, Mickey Mouse, Alice in a Wonderland and fairies, and entertainment from Salsa performers Deborah Evans and her husband Mel.

Organiser Jurate Matulioniene said that 500 people attended this year’s event including members of Boston More in Common Group, and guests from Kings Lynn, Spalding and Peterborough.

She said :”It is great fun for their parents to watch their performances and a big responsibility and experience for the children.”

Boston Lithuanian Community's Christmas Event at Gliderdrome 2017 Photos by Deividas Buivydas EMN-171228-142339001

She said that even preparing for the event had become a community tradition, with about 20 volunteers coming together to decorate the hall the night before and others contributing towards cards, decorations and food.

“We are glad that every year the event brings more and more people,” she added.

“The event is a big responsibility, and it is a challenge for the organisers, we want to surprise children and adults, please the small and the big.

“We try to improve the event each year.

Boston Lithuanian Community's Christmas Event at Gliderdrome 2017 Photos by Deividas Buivydas EMN-171228-142350001

“It usually takes us about two or three months to organise. But it is worth doing, because the smiles of heartfelt thank you from their parents is the best reward.”

A lottery, organised for the first time this year, raised £667 for the Boston Lithuanian Supplementary School.

The event was also broadcast on the Lithuanian World’s News Programme on LRT Lituanica channel.

Children received a large cake from Diva’s Cake Shop and boxes of sweets from Baltic Food Park Grocery Shop, who sponsored this year’s event.

Jurate thanked all those involved in organising the event for the support they gave.

Photos taken by Deividas Buivydas and used by kind permission of the Boston Lithuanian Community UK