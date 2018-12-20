IN PICTURES: Hit musicals on show at Christmas tree festival

Musicals provided the theme for the latest Christmas tree festival at Freiston’s St James’ Church.

The popular event returned to the church last weekend, featuring 25 trees decorated by the community and an array of craft and gift stalls.

Inspiration for the tree designs came from a wide range of hit musicals, including The Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, The Wizard of Oz, Grease, and The Greatest Showman, while the church font was decorated with a nod to Singin’ in the Rain.

Organiser Sue Dawson said: “The atmosphere in church over the week end was lovely. We have had very positive feedback confirming what a fantastic weekend it was.”

The trees will stay on show until Epiphany and be lit up for the Christingle service on Christmas Eve at 4pm.