IN PICTURES: Ice Queen and Jack Frost appeared in town

Shoppers were offered some festive treats from a special market held on Sunday.

The Festive Market, organised by Boston Borough Council, included an ice sculptor, a visit from The Ice Queen and Jack Frost and entertainment from local performer Sarah Lowe.

Festive market in Boston market place. L-R Kristina Willouhghby - organiser, Samantha Clare of Sam's House crafts. EMN-171218-100811001

Kristina Willoughby, events organiser from Boston Borough Council, said: “It was lovely to see people out and about enjoying the festive market yesterday.

“The ice sculptures were fantastic to watch been created from nothing to the finished article.”

Festive market in Boston market place. Tony Ellerby of Boston. EMN-171218-100737001

Festive market in Boston market place. Sarah Pitt selling German chocolates. EMN-171218-100800001