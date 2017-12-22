IN PICTURES: Ice Queen and Jack Frost appeared in town

Shoppers were offered some festive treats from a special market held on Sunday.
The Festive Market, organised by Boston Borough Council, included an ice sculptor, a visit from The Ice Queen and Jack Frost and entertainment from local performer Sarah Lowe.
Kristina Willoughby, events organiser from Boston Borough Council, said: “It was lovely to see people out and about enjoying the festive market yesterday.
“The ice sculptures were fantastic to watch been created from nothing to the finished article.”