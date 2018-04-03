IN PICTURES: Memorials lit up for Easter surprise by Christmas group

The Christmas in Boston 2018 group helped brighten the town up for Easter this weekend when it used it’s festive lights to decorate the fence around the Ingram Memorial and the flagpole behind Boston War Memorial.

The group’s electricians were out and about last week to install the lights, which were switched on from Thursday night until last night (Bank Holiday Monday).

The fence around the Ingram Memorial and the flagpole behind Boston War Memorial was lit up by the Christmas in Boston Electricians for Easter weekend. Photo: Julie Perrot/Christmas in Boston Electricians

The lights were planned to be taken down again today, but it is the group’s hope to use the lights for a variety of festive events, not just for Christmas.

The effort has received a number of positive comments on the group’s new Facebook page - listed as Christmas In Boston 2018.

The group’s Social Media and PR member Julie Perrot said on the page: “Keep checking this to keep updated for more surprises throughout the year.

“In the meantime, we hope everyone is having a lovely Easter.”

Last week, the group held it’s Annual General Meeting and gave a report to Boston Town Area Committee.

For more see tomorrow’s Boston Standard.

