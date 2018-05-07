IN PICTURES: Star-studded match between Leverton SFC and celebrity team raises more than £4,000

More than £4,000 has been raised after Boston hosted a star-studded line-up to face off against local talent in a charity clash on Sunday.

Leverton SFC managed to edge out the celebrity team after fighting to a 2-2 draw, with a 5-4 win during the penalty shootout.

Manager Giles Elson, who was suffering with a sore throat on Monday following all the excitement, told The Standard the event went ‘very quickly for him’.

“It was manic from start to finish,” he said.

“All the celebrity players were fantastic and really humble throughout the weekend.

“After the match they did a full circle of the stadium, met people and signed autographs. They really gave the crowd value for money.”

It is understood the celebs also visited town hotspots The Assembly Rooms, The Folly and Boston Bowl.

The match follows six months of preparation and hard work and raised just over £4,000 for Once Upon A Smile - with some more potentially still to come in.

Giles also thanked all the supporters who helped out, in a post on facebook he wrote “I’m so touched by the support the game received.”

The game went so well, the celebrities have requested a rematch next year which Boston United have also agreed to host.

There’s still time to show your support, contact gileselson@hotmail.co.uk or 07766 748828.