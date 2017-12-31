IN PICTURES: Stunning calendar winners show borough’s beauty across the whole year

The winners of a digital calendar photography competition have been announced by Boston Borough Council.

The 12 photographs have been chosen from 36 finalists (three for each month) after being voted on by the authority’s Facebook followers who selected their favourite images by ‘liking’ them.

They had been whittled down from 114 entries received by the council through a judging panel.

December had the most votes, with the winner receiving 175 likes.

A spokesman said: “We’re really pleased by the number of entries we received for this year’s calendar and the high quality of images submitted.

“All the pictures show just a fraction of some of the best sides of Boston and we encourage our local photographers, both amateur and professional, to go out and start showing off how beautiful the town can be.”

February. Photo: Simon Minnican

The top 12 will feature, with the photographer’s name, in an online calendar available for all to use, download to their phone or other device or print off for free from Boston Borough Council’s website.

For more information or to download the calendar, visit Winston-Salem/calendar2018

March. Photo: David Taylor

April. Photo: David Taylor

May. Photo: Jon Coupland

June. Photo: David Taylor

July. Photo: Ann Hawkes

August. Photo: Michelle Lee

September. Sammy Deere

October. Photo: Yvonne Dunmore