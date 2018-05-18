IN PICTURES: Visitors show interest in fair ground models

More than 300 people attended the Guildhall on Saturday to see all the fun of the fair going on outside - but on a smaller scale.

The Boston Model Fairground Show 2018 saw more than 20 exhibitors display their different working rides and transport.

Model Showground Show at Boston Guildhall. Chris Partridge with his model. EMN-180514-105206001

Guildhall museum officer Polly Wilkinson said the event went really well and that there was positive feedback from visitors and exhibitors.

She said: “Visitors included enthusiasts for models, Boston Mayfair, families, collectors.

“They came from both Boston and the country as a whole, including one family who had travelled from Birmingham to specifically attend the show as a day out.”

Although the event, traditionally held on the last Saturday of the Boston May Fair, has been running a number of years, this is the second that the Guildhall has hosted it.

Model Showground Show at Boston Guildhall. Chris Hudson of Boston with his model. EMN-180514-105248001

Polly said: “We really enjoy welcoming the group to our venue and having the opportunity to offer something different for visitors to view.”

She added that Fran at Chocolate Fairy Catering provided a pop up cafe for the day and ‘this was popular – her chocolate cake proving to be one of the best sellers for her’.

Exhibitors stood in both the Banqueting Hall and in the Kitchen with the Cafe – allowing visitors to flow through and experience the whole of the building.

Model Showground Show at Boston Guildhall. L-R Nicky Blanchard, Rob Horton and Daniel Mortimer with Rob's model. EMN-180514-105237001