May Fair begins to arrive in town

Showmen from Boston’s May Fair have begun setting up for the ever-popular annual event which begins this weekend.

Vehicles and rides began arriving in the Cattle Market car park yesterday (Wednesday) and will be continuing arrive at Bargate Green car park from 2pm today (Thursday).

The rest of the fair will pull on from 5pm this evening into Friday for opening on Saturday.

It will be opened with the Mayor’s pronouncement from noon on Saturday and will run through to 11pm.

The civic proclamation ceremony is attended by VIP guests including mayors and mayoresses from neighbouring authorities and representatives of the Showmen’s Guild.

They will then enjoy themselves on the rides.

It will then run from 11am-10.30pm on every other day except for the Friday, when it will be open from 11am to 11pm and on the Sunday when it will be open from 1.30pm to 9pm.

The fair dates back to 1125, and is one of few to still be held in town centres and, in its more modern guise, is rated as being in the top five street fairs in the country.

The event has a Royal Charter.

While the fair is in town there will be no full market until Wednesday, May 16, however, a small number of stalls will be set up in Pescod Square.