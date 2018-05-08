May Fair visitors left stranded in the air for an hour after breakdown

Fair-goers were left stranded high in the air for about an hour after one the rides at Boston May Fair suffered a breakdown yesterday (Monday).

Officials at Boston Borough Council have confirmed the Sky Swing had to be manually lowered to the ground following the malfunction.

A spokesman said: “Although this presented no danger it did leave riders stranded high in the air for about an hour before they could be manually lowered.

“All were seen by a medical team when they reached the ground and given water.

“There were no ill effects.”

According to the authority spokesman all those affected were given a refund by the ride operators.

The spokesman added: “Boston Borough Council will continue to work closely with ride operators to ensure the safety of the public who attend the Fair.”

No further details at this time.