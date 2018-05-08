May Fair visitors left stranded in the air for an hour after breakdown

The Sky Swing broke down for about an hour yesterday (bank holiday Monday). Photo from Twitter user Carl Jennings
Fair-goers were left stranded high in the air for about an hour after one the rides at Boston May Fair suffered a breakdown yesterday (Monday).

Officials at Boston Borough Council have confirmed the Sky Swing had to be manually lowered to the ground following the malfunction.

A spokesman said: “Although this presented no danger it did leave riders stranded high in the air for about an hour before they could be manually lowered.

“All were seen by a medical team when they reached the ground and given water.

“There were no ill effects.”

According to the authority spokesman all those affected were given a refund by the ride operators.

The spokesman added: “Boston Borough Council will continue to work closely with ride operators to ensure the safety of the public who attend the Fair.”

No further details at this time.