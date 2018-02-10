New free courses being run at Boston Library

Free courses are being offered at Boston Library as part of a new project run in Lincolnshire Libraries and funded by the Arts Council England.

The project, known as Forging Lincs aims to provide free tutor-led courses to develop digital skills for the people of Lincolnshire.

The following courses are currently being held at Boston Library: Wednesdays 10am-12pm - Graphic Design, Web Design & Animation Workshops with James from Thisstudio. These run until March 14.

On Fridays 11am-1pm, from February 15, there will be Digital Photography workshops running for six weeks. Join photographer Davis Walster who will guide you through everything you need to know. Your finished work will be exhibited at Boston Library.

Alison Wade, Boston Library manager, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is thinking of starting their own business or simply taking up a new hobby. All the courses are free, and are led by professional tutors who work in their respective industries. There’s no need to bring any equipment or materials with you as everything for these courses is provided.”

For more details, pop into the library, call 01522 782010 or email forginglincs@gll.org.