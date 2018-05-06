Royal fun with home’s wedding party

There was a right Royal knees-up at Manor Care Centre, in East Kirkby on Friday. The home hosted a Royal Wedding Tea Party with residents and guests getting involved ina variety of activities. Administrator Alison Smalley said: “It was rilliant. Really, really good. The music was really good and the residents thoroughly enjoyed it.” Entertainment also came in the form of singer Danielle Mendez.

Pictured enjoying celebrations above are from left, resident Jean Walton, relative Fran Jefferies, resident Mary Baster, manager Kay Harrison, resident Jean Burgin, senior care staff Serena Evison, resident Vera Brown, administrator Alison Smalley and resident Jean Jefferies.