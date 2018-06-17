Second World War film ready for the take-off

After more than four years’ dogged effort, a Second World War film which features an East Kirkby museum and its famous Lancaster Bomber has been completed.

Lancaster Skies is the work of the small, but determined band of filmmakers at Sleaford’s Tin Hat Productions.

For much of the production, the film went by the name Our Shining Sword, but at the start of the year gained a new title. This was done to foreground the world-famous star involved in the picture, the Lancaster Bomber.

The filmmakers looked to East Kirkby’s Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre and its surviving Lancaster Just Jane to help bring their story – one inspired by the missions of Bomber Command – to life.

Now, the filmmakers are focusing on the release stage of the production; they are applying to festivals and are in talks with distributors.

A trailer was also released last week (find it at tinyurl.com/ycddlpo7).

Tin Hat Productions is Andy Burn, 52, son Callum Burn, 26, both of Sleaford, and Sam Parsons, 28, of London, who attended film school with Callum. The trio have also had loyal support from Scott Ellis, 26, of Lincoln.

Andy said the finished product has exceeded his expectations.

“I absolutely love it,” he said. “It’s better than we possibly ever imagined.”

Having been involved in the production, the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre has also had the chance to see the film.

Andrew Panton, from the centre, said: “The film has a wonderful story line with great depth and intricacy highlighting many factors of wartime service life.

“We are proud to have been involved with supporting the film both due to its subject matter and the fact that Tin Hat Productions are a local company.”