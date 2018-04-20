‘Shakespeare’ school festival

The public are invited along to a free festival of entertainment in Kirton to celebrate the life and works of William Shakespeare.

The ‘Random Acts of Shakespeare’ takes place at Thomas Middlecott Academy, in Edinburgh Drive, on Saturday, from noon to 5pm.

Young people will lead and co-produce entertainment at the event which promises to offer something for the whole family, from performances, music and video DJing, to dance, arts, crafts, and a film screening.

‘Random Acts of Shakespeare’ is one of 12 young people-led festivals happening on the same day across East and West Midlands.

The festival has been jointly produced by students at Thomas Middlecott, Boston Young Carers, and artist director Charley Genever. It is being delivered in partnership between Transported and Thomas Middlecott Academy, supported by The Mighty Creatives and the Emerge project.