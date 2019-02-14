Team behind Rob Lowe crime drama Wild Bill back in Boston

The team behind upcoming ITV crime drama Wild Bill are back in Boston.

The six-part series features internationally renowned actor Rob Lowe.

The West Wing and Parks and Recreation star visited Boston in November to film sequences for the programme, as reported here.

Now, the cameras are back – only without the cast.

A spokesman for ITV said: “I can confirm that filming is taking place in Lincolnshire today, but it is only for exteriors.”

Wild Bill sees Lowe play high-flying US police chief Bill Hixon who takes up the role of Chief Constable of the East Lincolnshire Police Force.

A transmission date has yet to be set, ITV said today.