The £2.3 million ‘Beonna’ project near Boston is up for a Historic England Angel Award

The former All Saints Church in Benington, which is being converted for community use to the tune of £2.3million, has been shortlisted for a Historic England ‘Angel Award’.

The Grade I listed building, which dates back to the 1200s, closed for worship in 2003.

The interior of the Beonna project in progress.

Five years’ later, local residents formed The Benington Community Heritage Trust - and successfully applied for grants to develop the building into a community hub now called ‘Beonna’.

Historic England spokesman Celia Knight said: “All Saints church had stood at the centre of the village for centuries and was not only the last remaining communal space following closure of the doctors, butchers and post office, but a source of civic pride. The trust secured funding to rescue it and reopen as the Beonna, a multi-purpose events and community space for all ages. Providing new support facilities for young and old and with new employment and training opportunities, it has paved the way for social change.”

The project is nearing completion, with Beonna expected to open in early 2019. It is up for an award in the ‘Best Rescue of a Historic Building or Place’ category. Winners will be announced in November.